Infibeam Incorporation Ltd (INFC.NS)
129.85INR
11:10am BST
Rs1.65 (+1.29%)
Rs128.20
Rs129.40
Rs130.80
Rs127.90
3,303,072
8,406,368
Rs160.15
Rs79.98
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs68,933.49
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|542.78
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|63.43
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|13.92
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.46
|14.09
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation says unable to confirm or deny reports of Fairfax eyeing stake in co
* Says "unable to confirm or deny the news reports" Source text - http://bit.ly/2vFGwIa Further company coverage:
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation says unable to confirm or deny reports of Fairfax eyeing stake in co
* Says "unable to confirm or deny the news reports" Source text - http://bit.ly/2vFGwIa Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Infibeam Incorp June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol profit 163.3 million rupees versus 98.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation gets govt contract for e-marketplace
* Says intimation - receipt of letter of award from government e-marketplace ('GEM')
BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation seeks members' nod for sub-division of shares in ratio of 1:10
* Seeks members' nod for subdivision of shares of co in ratio of 1:10 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uDyksn) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation approves investment in Avenues Payments India
* Approved to make investment in preference shares along with Avenues (India) into Avenues Payments India Pvt Ltd
BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation and Code Solutions to provide marketplace solutions to SMEs in Gujarat
* Code Solutions and Infibeam to provide technology enabled distributed marketplace solution to SMEs in Gujarat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: