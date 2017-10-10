Edition:
United Kingdom

Infosys Ltd (INFY.BO)

INFY.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

926.75INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-12.90 (-1.37%)
Prev Close
Rs939.65
Open
Rs945.00
Day's High
Rs947.50
Day's Low
Rs924.00
Volume
445,725
Avg. Vol
477,460
52-wk High
Rs1,045.00
52-wk Low
Rs861.50

Chart for

About

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.42
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs2,103,209.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,285.72
Dividend: 14.75
Yield (%): 2.80

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Latest News about INFY.BO

BRIEF-Infosys founder Murthy says questions on "poor governance" remain unanswered

* Infosys founder N. Murthy: stand by every question on poor governance raised in my speech to Infosys investors

5:06pm BST

BRIEF-Infosys reaffirms previous findings of external probe into Panaya acquisition

* Says Sept quarter annualized standalone employee attrition at 17.2 percent ‍​

11:34am BST

India's Infosys posts surprise 3.3 pct rise in Q2 profit

Oct 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, reported a surprise 3.3 percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating analysts' estimates.

11:27am BST

BRIEF-India's Infosys Sept-qtr consol profit up about 3 pct

* Sept quarter consol profit 37.26 billion rupees versus profit of 36.06 billion rupees last year

11:21am BST

Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead

Oct 10 Indian shares climbed on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd gaining after its shareholders approved a buyback plan while Lupin Ltd rose after winning U.S. approval for its hypertension drug.

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions

* Says Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hnhLrK Further company coverage:

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Infosys Senior VP Sanjay Rajagopalan resigned on Sept. 13

* Says Sanjay Rajagopalan's (senior vice president, head - design & research) last date of employment with Infosys was Sept 13, 2017​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hcN644 Further company coverage:

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Infosys and CMA CGM Group sign strategic partnership

* CMA CGM GROUP SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE TRANSFORMATION OF ITS INFORMATION SYSTEMS‍​

18 Sep 2017

India Markets Weekahead: Nifty inching up, but Kim could play spoilsport

The Nifty closed the week above the 10,000 mark in spite of heavy selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and ongoing geopolitical tensions. IPOs continued to hog the limelight and saw a good response.

17 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Infosys Ltd says ‍will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh

* Says ‍will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh; hub is expected to hire 2,000 American workers by 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Sep 2017
» More INFY.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates