Edition:
United Kingdom

Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS)

INFY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

926.50INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-13.00 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
Rs939.50
Open
Rs946.00
Day's High
Rs946.65
Day's Low
Rs921.60
Volume
7,247,019
Avg. Vol
6,490,668
52-wk High
Rs1,044.00
52-wk Low
Rs860.00

Chart for

About

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.42
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs2,103,209.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,285.72
Dividend: 14.75
Yield (%): 2.80

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Latest News about INFY.NS

India's Infosys posts surprise 3.3 pct rise in Q2 profit

Oct 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, reported a surprise 3.3 percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating analysts' estimates.

11:27am BST

BRIEF-India's Infosys Sept-qtr consol profit up about 3 pct

* Sept quarter consol profit 37.26 billion rupees versus profit of 36.06 billion rupees last year

11:21am BST

Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead

Oct 10 Indian shares climbed on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd gaining after its shareholders approved a buyback plan while Lupin Ltd rose after winning U.S. approval for its hypertension drug.

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions

* Says Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hnhLrK Further company coverage:

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Infosys Senior VP Sanjay Rajagopalan resigned on Sept. 13

* Says Sanjay Rajagopalan's (senior vice president, head - design & research) last date of employment with Infosys was Sept 13, 2017​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hcN644 Further company coverage:

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Infosys and CMA CGM Group sign strategic partnership

* CMA CGM GROUP SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE TRANSFORMATION OF ITS INFORMATION SYSTEMS‍​

18 Sep 2017

India Markets Weekahead: Nifty inching up, but Kim could play spoilsport

The Nifty closed the week above the 10,000 mark in spite of heavy selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and ongoing geopolitical tensions. IPOs continued to hog the limelight and saw a good response.

17 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Infosys Ltd says ‍will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh

* Says ‍will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh; hub is expected to hire 2,000 American workers by 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Infosys completes acquisition of Brilliant Basics

* Says Infosys completes acquisition of Brilliant Basics - digital innovation and customer experience studio Source text - http://bit.ly/2xeDD1Y Further company coverage:

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Infosys inducted into Dow Jones Sustainability indices

* Says co inducted into Dow Jones Sustainability indices Source text - [Infosys Inducted into the Index Component of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Bangalore - September 8, 2017: Infosys has been inducted into the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) announced on September 7, 2017 and is now part of the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets Indices.] Further company coverage:

08 Sep 2017
» More INFY.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates