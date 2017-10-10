Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS)

India's Infosys posts surprise 3.3 pct rise in Q2 profit Oct 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, reported a surprise 3.3 percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating analysts' estimates.

BRIEF-India's Infosys Sept-qtr consol profit up about 3 pct * Sept quarter consol profit 37.26 billion rupees versus profit of 36.06 billion rupees last year

Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead Oct 10 Indian shares climbed on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd gaining after its shareholders approved a buyback plan while Lupin Ltd rose after winning U.S. approval for its hypertension drug.

BRIEF-Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions * Says Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hnhLrK Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Infosys Senior VP Sanjay Rajagopalan resigned on Sept. 13 * Says Sanjay Rajagopalan's (senior vice president, head - design & research) last date of employment with Infosys was Sept 13, 2017​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hcN644 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Infosys and CMA CGM Group sign strategic partnership * CMA CGM GROUP SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE TRANSFORMATION OF ITS INFORMATION SYSTEMS‍​

India Markets Weekahead: Nifty inching up, but Kim could play spoilsport The Nifty closed the week above the 10,000 mark in spite of heavy selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and ongoing geopolitical tensions. IPOs continued to hog the limelight and saw a good response.

BRIEF-Infosys Ltd says ‍will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh * Says ‍will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh; hub is expected to hire 2,000 American workers by 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Infosys completes acquisition of Brilliant Basics * Says Infosys completes acquisition of Brilliant Basics - digital innovation and customer experience studio Source text - http://bit.ly/2xeDD1Y Further company coverage: