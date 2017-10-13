ING Groep NV (INGA.AS)
15.76EUR
23 Oct 2017
€15.76
13,776,836
€16.00
€11.48
BRIEF-ING Groep NV reports 7.79 pct passive stake in the Finish Line as of Oct 5
* ING Groep NV reports 7.79 pct passive stake in the Finish Line Inc as of October 5 - SEC Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2yh6QKU) Further company coverage:
UK water utility's green bond is start of a "new wave": ING
LONDON Anglian Water's issuance of the first water utility green bond in Europe should pave the way for more such instruments which should help the market grow, Dutch bank ING's head of sustainable capital markets said.
Interview - UK water utility's green bond is start of a 'new wave' -ING
LONDON Anglian Water's issuance of the first water utility green bond in Europe should pave the way for more such instruments which should help the market grow, Dutch bank ING's head of sustainable capital markets said.
Deutsche Bank hires top ING banker Duynstee
AMSTERDAM Deutsche Bank has hired Maurits Duynstee, the head of Dutch wholesale banking at ING , to lead its corporate finance team in the Benelux region, the German bank said on Thursday.
Australia's CBA to sell insurance unit to AIA Group for $3 billion
SYDNEY Commonwealth Bank of Australia has agreed to sell its life insurance unit to Hong Kong-based AIA Group for $3.1 billion (2.3 billion pounds), in the biggest Asian buyout of an Australian financial firm.
UPDATE 3-Australia's CBA to sell insurance unit to AIA Group for $3 bln
BRIEF-ING starts partnership with Scalable
* ING AND SCALABLE WILL OFFER A FULLY DIGITAL INVESTMENT SOLUTION TO ING'S RETAIL CUSTOMERS IN GERMANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ING closes 'trade of 2017' Czech crown bet
LONDON Dutch bank ING, which last year dubbed buying the Czech crown 'the trade of 2017', said on Tuesday it was closing its recommendation on the currency, which has risen less than expected since the ending of an exchange rate cap.
MOVES- ING, Standard Chartered, Stifel
Aug 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MOVES-ING appoints Plummer as Europe head of syndicated finance
LONDON, Aug 18 ING has appointed Clarence Plummer to a newly-created role of Europe head of syndicated finance, based in London.