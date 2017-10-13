Edition:
ING Groep NV (INGA.AS)

INGA.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

15.76EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€15.76
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
13,776,836
52-wk High
€16.00
52-wk Low
€11.48

About

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company's segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.29
Market Cap(Mil.): €61,081.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,885.57
Dividend: 0.24
Yield (%): 4.20

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

BRIEF-ING Groep NV reports 7.79 pct passive stake in the Finish Line ‍as of Oct 5

* ING Groep NV reports 7.79 pct passive stake in the Finish Line Inc ‍​ ‍as of October 5 - SEC Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2yh6QKU) Further company coverage:

13 Oct 2017

UK water utility's green bond is start of a "new wave": ING

LONDON Anglian Water's issuance of the first water utility green bond in Europe should pave the way for more such instruments which should help the market grow, Dutch bank ING's head of sustainable capital markets said.

02 Oct 2017

Interview - UK water utility's green bond is start of a 'new wave' -ING

LONDON Anglian Water's issuance of the first water utility green bond in Europe should pave the way for more such instruments which should help the market grow, Dutch bank ING's head of sustainable capital markets said.

02 Oct 2017

Deutsche Bank hires top ING banker Duynstee

AMSTERDAM Deutsche Bank has hired Maurits Duynstee, the head of Dutch wholesale banking at ING , to lead its corporate finance team in the Benelux region, the German bank said on Thursday.

28 Sep 2017

Australia's CBA to sell insurance unit to AIA Group for $3 billion

SYDNEY Commonwealth Bank of Australia has agreed to sell its life insurance unit to Hong Kong-based AIA Group for $3.1 billion (2.3 billion pounds), in the biggest Asian buyout of an Australian financial firm.

21 Sep 2017

UPDATE 3-Australia's CBA to sell insurance unit to AIA Group for $3 bln

* CBA's $3.05 bln asset sale follows NAB's life insurance sale

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-ING starts partnership with Scalable ‍​

* ‍ING AND SCALABLE WILL OFFER A FULLY DIGITAL INVESTMENT SOLUTION TO ING'S RETAIL CUSTOMERS IN GERMANY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

14 Sep 2017

ING closes 'trade of 2017' Czech crown bet

LONDON Dutch bank ING, which last year dubbed buying the Czech crown 'the trade of 2017', said on Tuesday it was closing its recommendation on the currency, which has risen less than expected since the ending of an exchange rate cap.

05 Sep 2017

MOVES- ING, Standard Chartered, Stifel

Aug 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

18 Aug 2017

MOVES-ING appoints Plummer as Europe head of syndicated finance

LONDON, Aug 18 ING has appointed Clarence Plummer to a newly-created role of Europe head of syndicated finance, based in London.

18 Aug 2017
