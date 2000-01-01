Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd (INGR.NS)
INGR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
798.05INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.05 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs801.10
Open
Rs795.00
Day's High
Rs815.40
Day's Low
Rs795.00
Volume
12,541
Avg. Vol
14,091
52-wk High
Rs938.30
52-wk Low
Rs645.00
About
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Limited is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of industrial air compressors of various capacities and related services, and its complete machines and spare parts. The Company operates through Air solutions segment. The Air Solutions segment includes reciprocating compressors,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.37
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs24,340.51
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|31.57
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|0.78
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09