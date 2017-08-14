Edition:
Indus Holding AG (INHG.DE)

INHG.DE on Xetra

60.23EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.03 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
€60.20
Open
€59.98
Day's High
€60.60
Day's Low
€59.77
Volume
41,482
Avg. Vol
26,388
52-wk High
€65.29
52-wk Low
€47.37

Chart for

About

Indus Holding AG is Germany-based holding company engaged in the acquisition of small and medium-sized companies. The Company is active in five segments: Engineering, Automotive Components/Engineering, Metal/Metal Processing, Construction/Infrastructure and Medical Engineering/Life Science. The Construction/Infrastructure... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.68
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,545.27
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 24.45
Dividend: 1.35
Yield (%): 2.14

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 200.77 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.51 10.90
ROE: -- 9.82 14.09

Latest News about INHG.DE

BRIEF-Indus Holding H1 earnings after taxes up 5.4 pct at 39 million euros

* CONTINUES TO GROW STRONGLY IN H1 2017 AND CONFIRMS FORECAST

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Indus Holding confirms FY 2017 forecast

* FORECAST FOR 2017 CONFIRMED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

24 May 2017

BRIEF-Indus Holding Q1 sales up by 14.5% to EUR 381.0 mln

* Q1 SALES REVENUES INCREASED BY 14.5% TO EUR 381.0 MILLION (Q1 PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 332.8 MILLION)

15 May 2017
