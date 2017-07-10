Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (INO_u.TO)
INO_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
10.13CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.10%)
$0.01 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
$10.12
Open
$10.12
Day's High
$10.19
Day's Low
$10.12
Volume
17,233
Avg. Vol
22,536
52-wk High
$10.36
52-wk Low
$8.96
About
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (Inovalis REIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). Inovalis REIT is formed for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany and also in other European countries. It owns interest in over 11 properties, of which... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.07
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$219.80
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|21.63
|Dividend:
|0.07
|Yield (%):
|8.12
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.40
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.36
|14.09
BRIEF-Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust announces new trustee appointment
* Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust announces new trustee appointment
BRIEF-Inovalis REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.19
* Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust reports financial results for the first quarter of 2017