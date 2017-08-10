Indoco Remedies Ltd (INRM.NS)

BRIEF-India's Indoco Remedies says Mandar Borkar re-designated as CFO * Says Sundeep Bambolkar, joint MD and CFO ceases to be CFO of co

BRIEF-India's Indoco Remedies posts June-qtr loss * June quarter loss 217.3 million rupees versus profit of 197.9 million rupees last year

BRIEF-India's Indoco Remedies March-qtr profit down about 14 pct * Indoco Remedies Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 225.5 million rupees