Investec PLC (INVP.L)

Carillion hit as brokerages slash price targets British builder Carillion , which booked an 845 million pound writedown and parted company with its CEO last month, could face further pain due to high levels of cash owed by customers, two brokerages said on Tuesday, slashing their share price targets.

BRIEF-Investec sells 18 leased aircraft to Oaktree Capital * Agrees to sell 18 aircraft from its managed leasing funds to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.

BRIEF-Fevertree investor Charles Rolls sells 3.9 pct stake in firm * Selling shareholder Charles Rolls sold 4,500,000 ordinary shares in co, representing about 3.9 percent of issued share capital of co

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Investec to expand into life insurance JOHANNESBURG, May 18 South Africa-focused bank Investec said on Thursday it would expand into offering life insurance to its private clients, as it reported a rise in full-year earnings.