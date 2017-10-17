Edition:
Indian Oil Corpn Ltd (IOC.NS)

IOC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

410.85INR
8:43am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.40 (+1.58%)
Prev Close
Rs404.45
Open
Rs406.00
Day's High
Rs413.90
Day's Low
Rs404.70
Volume
3,415,618
Avg. Vol
4,662,820
52-wk High
Rs462.95
52-wk Low
Rs281.70

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is engaged in refining business. The Company's segments include Sale of Petroleum Products, Sale of Petrochemicals and Other businesses. Its Other businesses segment includes sale of gas, explosives and cryogenics, wind mill and solar power generation, and oil and gas exploration activities. Its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.85
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs2,017,386.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,855.90
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 4.57

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.62 10.90
ROE: -- 11.93 14.09

Latest News about IOC.NS

RPT-Newest outpost for U.S. crude exports: India

NEW YORK/NEW DELHI, Oct 17 India is set to emerge as a key market for American crude exports in coming months, as refineries in that country are ramping up "test" purchases of U.S. grades to diversify their imports.

17 Oct 2017

India's ONGC may consider selling stakes in state firms to fund HPCL deal

NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation may consider selling its stake in other state firms to partly fund its acquisition of state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, its chairman D. K. Sarraf said.

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Indus Towers signs MoU with Indian Oil Corp

* Signed MoU with Indian Oil Corp for setting up mobile tower network across all 26,000 outlets pan-India. Source text - Indus Towers, India’s largest telecom infrastructure company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), an integrated energy major for setting up mobile tower network across all 26,000 outlets pan-India. This is in line with its vision of ‘Putting India First’ and committed towards building a robust infrastructure for NextGen digita

06 Sep 2017

Indian Oil plans $2.4 bln expansion of Gujarat refinery

* Expansion will increase capacity to 360,000 bpd by end 2021

04 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-India's HPCL aims to buy U.S. oil in next few months

* HPCL evaluates replacing Nigerian sweet oil with U.S. crude

04 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-Indian Oil, partners look for cheaper site for Pacific NorthWest LNG terminal

* Would pursue downstream aspects of project less aggressively

03 Aug 2017

Indian Oil Corp Q1 profit falls 45 pct but beats estimates

Aug 3 Indian Oil Corp Ltd said on Thursday net profit fell 45 percent in its fiscal first quarter of 2017, beating analysts' estimates.

03 Aug 2017

Morning News Call - India, August 3

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_08032017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to unveil Highway NEST and Highway Village logo in New Delhi. 3:30 pm: Colgate Palmo

03 Aug 2017
