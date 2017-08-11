IPCA Laboratories Ltd (IPCA.NS)
IPCA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Ipca Laboratories Limited is engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of over 10 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It offers APIs, such as atenolol, hydroxychloroquine sulfate, morantel citrate, pyrantel pamoate and zaltoprofen. It offers brands, such as Zerodol, Lariago, HCQS... (more)
|-0.18
|Rs65,743.43
|126.20
|1.00
|0.19
BRIEF-India's Ipca Laboratories posts June-qtr loss
* June quarter loss from continuing operations 202.5 million rupees versus profit of 475.7 million rupees last year