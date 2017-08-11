Edition:
IPCA Laboratories Ltd (IPCA.NS)

IPCA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

489.35INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.45 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
Rs487.90
Open
Rs490.00
Day's High
Rs493.00
Day's Low
Rs488.00
Volume
136,912
Avg. Vol
395,954
52-wk High
Rs657.60
52-wk Low
Rs400.00

Chart for

About

Ipca Laboratories Limited is engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of over 10 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It offers APIs, such as atenolol, hydroxychloroquine sulfate, morantel citrate, pyrantel pamoate and zaltoprofen. It offers brands, such as Zerodol, Lariago, HCQS... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.18
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs65,743.43
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 126.20
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.19

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about IPCA.NS

BRIEF-India's Ipca Laboratories posts June-qtr loss

* June quarter loss from continuing operations 202.5 million rupees versus profit of 475.7 million rupees last year

11 Aug 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates