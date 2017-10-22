Ipek Dogal Enerji Kaynaklari Arastirma ve Uretim AS (IPEKE.IS)
IPEKE.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
6.59TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Ipek Dogal Enerji Kaynaklari Arastirma ve Uretim AS, also known as Ipek Natural Energy Resources Exploration and Production INC, is a Turkey-based company engaged in the development and exploration of petroleum, natural gas, coal and similar natural energy resources, as well as renewable energy. The Company has two projects... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.25
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL1,797.72
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|259.79
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09