Ipek Dogal Enerji Kaynaklari Arastirma ve Uretim AS (IPEKE.IS)

IPEKE.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

6.59TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.02TL (-0.30%)
Prev Close
6.61TL
Open
6.60TL
Day's High
6.71TL
Day's Low
6.58TL
Volume
11,831,534
Avg. Vol
32,902,409
52-wk High
7.22TL
52-wk Low
1.84TL

About

Ipek Dogal Enerji Kaynaklari Arastirma ve Uretim AS, also known as Ipek Natural Energy Resources Exploration and Production INC, is a Turkey-based company engaged in the development and exploration of petroleum, natural gas, coal and similar natural energy resources, as well as renewable energy. The Company has two projects... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.25
Market Cap(Mil.): TL1,797.72
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 259.79
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 13.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.62 10.90
ROE: -- 11.93 14.09

