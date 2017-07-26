International Personal Finance PLC (IPF.L)

International Personal Finance's first-half profit rises Consumer credit lender International Personal Finance reported a higher pretax profit from continuing operations in the first half, boosted primarily by positive currency translations.

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-International Personal Finance's H1 profit rises July 26 Consumer credit lender International Personal Finance reported a higher pretax profit from continuing operations in the first half, boosted primarily by positive currency translations.

BRIEF-International Personal Finance pretax profit rises to 43 mln stg * H1 pretax profit from continuing operations 43 million pounds ($55.99 million)

BRIEF-International Personal Finance sells home credit business in Bulgaria * Has completed sale of its home credit business in Bulgaria to easy asset management ad, a large home credit operator in that market

MOVES-International Personal Finance makes three senior appointments June 7 Consumer credit lender International Personal Finance Plc said on Wednesday it appointed James Ormrod as chief legal officer and company secretary.