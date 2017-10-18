Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL.TO)
25.88CAD
9:00pm BST
$-0.26 (-0.99%)
$26.14
$26.03
$26.17
$25.86
627,329
986,728
$30.07
$22.14
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.97
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$9,585.47
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|375.61
|Dividend:
|0.14
|Yield (%):
|6.35
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|45.60
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.90
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.37
|14.09
BRIEF-Inter Pipeline's Mid Saskatchewan crude line back to normal - company
* Says power returned to Mid Saskatchewan crude pipeline system, operations back to normal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
Inter Pipeline's Mid-Saskatchewan pipeline loses power due to storms
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 18 Inter Pipeline Ltd's 82,000 barrel per day Mid-Saskatchewan crude oil pipeline has lost power as a result of stormy weather in western Canada, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Canadian Natural among bidders for Cenovus' Pelican Lake: sources
TORONTO/CALGARY Cenovus Energy Inc has received separate bids from Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , ARC Financial Corp and others for a heavy oil project in Pelican Lake, Alberta, according to people familiar with the matter who told Reuters the project was valued at as much as C$1 billion ($796 million).
BRIEF-Inter Pipeline reports Q1 FFO per share of C$0.67
* Inter Pipeline announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operating results