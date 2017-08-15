Edition:
Imperial Holdings Ltd (IPLJ.J)

IPLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

19,760.00ZAc
2:27pm BST
Change (% chg)

145.00 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
19,615.00
Open
19,843.00
Day's High
19,989.00
Day's Low
19,686.00
Volume
253,456
Avg. Vol
799,597
52-wk High
21,419.00
52-wk Low
14,990.00

Chart for

About

Imperial Holdings Limited is engaged in logistics and vehicles businesses. The Company operates though five divisions: Logistics Africa; Logistics International; Vehicle Import, Distribution and Dealerships; Vehicle Retail, Rental and Aftermarket Parts, and Vehicle Related Financial Products & Services. Logistics Africa provides... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.84
Market Cap(Mil.): R39,515.76
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 205.68
Dividend: 330.00
Yield (%): 3.34

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 8.78 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.39 10.90
ROE: -- 11.37 14.09

Latest News about IPLJ.J

South Africa's Imperial buys UK auto dealer Pentagon

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Imperial Holdings has bought a British automotive dealer group for 493 million rand ($36.97 million) to continue expanding beyond its home market, it said on Tuesday.

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Imperial acquires UK automotive dealer group Pentagon Motor

* ACQUIRES UK AUTOMOTIVE DEALER GROUP PENTAGON MOTOR HOLDINGS LTD

15 Aug 2017
