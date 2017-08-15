Imperial Holdings Ltd (IPLJ.J)
IPLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
19,760.00ZAc
2:27pm BST
Change (% chg)
145.00 (+0.74%)
145.00 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
19,615.00
Open
19,843.00
Day's High
19,989.00
Day's Low
19,686.00
Volume
253,456
Avg. Vol
799,597
52-wk High
21,419.00
52-wk Low
14,990.00
About
Imperial Holdings Limited is engaged in logistics and vehicles businesses. The Company operates though five divisions: Logistics Africa; Logistics International; Vehicle Import, Distribution and Dealerships; Vehicle Retail, Rental and Aftermarket Parts, and Vehicle Related Financial Products & Services. Logistics Africa provides... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
South Africa's Imperial buys UK auto dealer Pentagon
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Imperial Holdings has bought a British automotive dealer group for 493 million rand ($36.97 million) to continue expanding beyond its home market, it said on Tuesday.
South Africa's Imperial buys UK auto dealer Pentagon
BRIEF-Imperial acquires UK automotive dealer group Pentagon Motor
* ACQUIRES UK AUTOMOTIVE DEALER GROUP PENTAGON MOTOR HOLDINGS LTD