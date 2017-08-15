Imperial Holdings Ltd (IPLJ.J)

South Africa's Imperial buys UK auto dealer Pentagon JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Imperial Holdings has bought a British automotive dealer group for 493 million rand ($36.97 million) to continue expanding beyond its home market, it said on Tuesday.

South Africa's Imperial buys UK auto dealer Pentagon JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Imperial Holdings has bought a British automotive dealer group for 493 million rand ($36.97 million) to continue expanding beyond its home market, it said on Tuesday.

South Africa's Imperial buys UK auto dealer Pentagon JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 South Africa's Imperial Holdings has bought a British automotive dealer group for 493 million rand ($36.97 million) to continue expanding beyond its home market, it said on Tuesday.