IP Group PLC (IPO.L)
141.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
141.00
--
--
--
--
519,945
200.50
109.10
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.80
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£978.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|699.07
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|200.77
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.51
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.82
|14.09
BRIEF-IP Group welcomes Touchstone Innovations' recommendation to shareholders to accept offer
* WELCOMES ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY TOUCHSTONE INNOVATIONS PLC RECOMMENDING THAT TOUCHSTONE SHAREHOLDERS ACCEPT OFFER
BRIEF-IP Group says Touchstone Innovations offer now unconditional
* IP GROUP PLC - ACCEPTANCES IN EXCESS OF 96%; ACCEPTANCE CONDITION SATISFIED IN TOUCHSTONE INNOVATIONS DEAL
BRIEF-UK's CMA not to refer IP Group, Touchstone Innovations deal to phase II probe
* UK'S CMA - DECIDED NOT TO REFER IP GROUP, TOUCHSTONE INNOVATIONS DEAL TO PHASE 2 INVESTIGATION Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BRIEF-IP Group's Istesso announces positive outcome from P1 study
* ISTESSO ANNOUNCES POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM P1 STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-UK'S CMA says considering IP Group-Touchstone Innovations deal
* UK'S CMA SAYS CONSIDERING WHETHER OR NOT THAT ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY IP GROUP OF TOUCHSTONE INNOVATIONS WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF RELEVANT MERGER SITUATION (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BRIEF-IP Group updates on offer for Touchstone, capital raising
* PROPOSED TRANSACTION IN FINAL STAGES OF PRE-NOTIFICATION PROCESS WITH CMA FOLLOWING WHICH FORMAL 40 BUSINESS DAY PHASE 1 REVIEW PERIOD BY CMA SHALL COMMENCE; ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR SHORTLY
BRIEF-IP Group says Istesso has started Phase 2a trial for rheumatoid arthritis drug
* Istesso commences phase 2a for mbs2320 in rheumatoid arthritis and expands research and development collaboration with Janssen
BRIEF-IP Group says Chinese investor blocked from taking stake in company
* IP Group has received confirmation from China's Beijing Galaxy World Group that they have not received necessary approvals to make investment in IP
BRIEF-Touchstone recommends shareholders take no action in IP group offer
* Notes expected posting of offer document today in relation to IP Group's offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital of co
UK's IP Group raises offer for rival Touchstone to 490 million pounds
IP Group sweetened its offer for rival intellectual property firm Touchstone Innovations Plc to about 490 million pounds, IP Group said on Tuesday, sending Touchstone shares up as much as 8 percent.
Earnings vs. Estimates
- Is IP Group Plc A Better Buy Than Blinkx Plc, 3i Group plc And Restore PLC?
- Should You Buy Woodford Patient Capital Trust PLC Or Back Allied Minds PLC, IP Group Plc And Imperial Innovations Group plc?
- Why Neil Woodford Is Backing Technology
- Why Betfair Group Ltd, ITE Group plc and IP Group Plc Should Beat The FTSE 100 Today
- Why Carillion plc, Essentra PLC and IP Group Plc Should Beat The FTSE 100 Today
- Why IMI plc, WH Smith Plc and IP Group Plc Should Beat The FTSE 100 Today