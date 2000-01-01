IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRBI.NS)
IRBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
214.30INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.60 (+1.23%)
Prev Close
Rs211.70
Open
Rs212.70
Day's High
Rs218.50
Day's Low
Rs212.30
Volume
2,738,725
Avg. Vol
1,904,003
52-wk High
Rs272.65
52-wk Low
Rs177.45
About
IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited is a road build–operate–transfer (BOT) operator. The Company's principal activity is the construction and maintenance of roads. Its business segments include Road Infrastructure Projects, which includes development and operation of roadways; Real Estate, which includes real estate developmen... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.00
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs73,365.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|351.45
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|3.11
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09