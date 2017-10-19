IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (IRS.BA)
IRS.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
47.80ARS
23 Oct 2017
47.80ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$4.05 (+9.26%)
$4.05 (+9.26%)
Prev Close
$43.75
$43.75
Open
$45.45
$45.45
Day's High
$47.95
$47.95
Day's Low
$45.45
$45.45
Volume
391,454
391,454
Avg. Vol
73,172
73,172
52-wk High
$47.95
$47.95
52-wk Low
$24.30
$24.30
About
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima is a holding company. The Company invests on its own behalf and through investee companies in companies operating in various sectors of the Israeli and global economy. The Company's segments are Cellcom, which includes cellular telephone services, content and added value... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.86
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$25,664.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|578.68
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.85
|14.09
Abertis pushes Atlantia to improve bid after Hochtief move
MADRID The board of Abertis wants Atlantia to improve its offer for the Spanish toll road group although the Italians have the backing of a key shareholder in a takeover battle.
UPDATE 1-Abertis pushes Atlantia to improve bid after Hochtief move
* Key shareholder also backs Italy's Atlantia (Adds details, share reaction)
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Cencosud SA (CEN.SN)
|--
|--
|Visa Inc (V.N)
|$107.53
|-0.02
|Mastercard Inc (MA.N)
|$145.56
|+0.18
|General Electric Company (GE.N)
|$22.32
|-1.51
|Carrefour SA (CARR.PA)
|€17.79
|--
|Columbia Bancorp (CBBO.PK)
|--
|--
|Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA)
|R$ 43.59
|-0.41
|Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB3.SA)
|R$ 38.89
|-0.39
|Standard Bank Group Ltd (SBKJ.J)
|16,483.00
|--
|Standard Bank Group Ltd (SBKPp.J)
|81.00
|--