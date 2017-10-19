Inmarsat PLC (ISA.L)

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 19 ZURICH, Oct 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 9,320 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

MEDIA-ViaSat plans legal action in UK over Inmarsat airline broadband- FT -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Inmarsat and Rolls-Royce sign ship energy management agreement * INMARSAT AND ROLLS-ROYCE SIGN SHIP ENERGY MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

UPDATE 2-Financials drag European shares lower as ECB meeting nears * Downbeat broker note hits Inmarsat (Recasts with details, adds closing prices)

BRIEF-Addvalue and Inmarsat sign agreement to launch inter-satellite data relay service * Addvalue and Inmarsat sign agreement to launch inter-satellite data relay service

Satellite group Inmarsat reiterates outlook despite uncertain markets LONDON British satellite company Inmarsat said it was on track to meet its full-year revenue targets despite markets proving challenging and the general industry outlook difficult to predict.

BRIEF-Thales, Inmarsat announce successful conclusion of tests on Thales' System 21 product * Thales and Inmarsat successfully conclude tests demonstrating resilient communications using System 21 modem over Global Xpress high-capacity steerable antennas

BRIEF-Luk Hing Entertainment Group says Luk Hing Wofe enters jv agreement with Zhuhai Wei Chong * Luk Hing Wofe entered into jv agreement with Zhuhai Wei Chong and Oasis Capital