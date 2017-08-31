Isra Vision AG (ISRG.DE)
ISRG.DE on Xetra
162.90EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.40 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
€163.30
Open
€164.15
Day's High
€165.00
Day's Low
€162.05
Volume
9,025
Avg. Vol
9,108
52-wk High
€171.60
52-wk Low
€86.00
About
Isra Vision AG is a Germany-based company that, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the development, production and marketing of industrial image processing systems. It operates through two business divisions: Industrial Automation, which includes the automotive as well as general industries; and Surface Vision, that focuses... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.82
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€721.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4.38
|Dividend:
|0.48
|Yield (%):
|0.29
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.11
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.93
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.41
|14.09
BRIEF-Isra Vision 9-mth EBITDA up 13 pct to EUR 28.5 mln
* DGAP-ADHOC: ISRA VISION AG: ISRA FULLY IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE: DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH CONTINUES WITH HIGH MARGINS AND STRONG CASH FLOW
BRIEF-Isra Vision H1 EBT up 11 pct at 11.5 million euros
* DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS - ISRA CONTINUES GROWTH PATH WITH HIGH ORDER BACKLOG
BRIEF-Isra Vision receives order for delivery of 3D inspection systems for touchscreens
* SIGNIFICANT LARGE-SCALE ORDER: 3D MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR SURFACE QUALITY OF TOUCHSCREENS