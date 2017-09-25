Edition:
ITC Ltd (ITC.BO)

ITC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

267.10INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.35 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs266.75
Open
Rs267.15
Day's High
Rs268.20
Day's Low
Rs266.10
Volume
339,113
Avg. Vol
1,030,858
52-wk High
Rs353.20
52-wk Low
Rs222.05

ITC Limited is a holding company, which is engaged in the marketing of fast moving consumer goods (FMGC). The Company operates through four segments: FMCG; Hotels; Paperboards, Paper and Packaging, and Agri Business. The FMCG segment includes Cigarettes, such as cigarettes and cigars, and Others, such as branded packaged foods... (more)

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs3,242,678.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 12,183.65
Dividend: 4.75
Yield (%): 1.78

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 34.09 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 41.07 10.90
ROE: -- 43.76 14.09

Indian shares end lower; ITC, HDFC Bank down

Sept 25 Indian shares ended lower on Monday, tracking weakness in Asian peers, with index heavyweights ITC Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd dragging down the indexes.

25 Sep 2017

India's NSE index comes off record high; ITC top drag

Sept 19 India's NSE index hit a record high on Tuesday before erasing gains to trade slightly lower, dragged down by market heavyweights such as ITC Ltd.

19 Sep 2017

India's ITC Ltd Q1 profit rises 7.4 pct, misses estimates

July 27 Cigarettes-to-biscuits maker ITC Ltd reported a 7.4 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales from its cigarettes segment.

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's ITC Ltd June qtr profit up about 7.4 pct

* June quarter profit 25.61 billion rupees versus profit of 23.85 billion rupees last year

27 Jul 2017

India's BSE index posts biggest fall this year as ITC slumps

July 18 India's benchmark BSE index fell 1.1 percent, posting its biggest daily percentage drop this year and retreating from a record high in the previous session, as ITC Ltd slumped after the government raised a special duty on cigarettes.

18 Jul 2017

Indian shares fall; cigarette tax hike singes ITC

July 18 Indian shares fell on Tuesday from record highs hit in the previous session as the country's biggest cigarette maker and index heavyweight ITC Ltd plunged after the federal government increased tax on cigarettes.

18 Jul 2017

Indian shares rise; ITC surges on GST boost

July 3 Indian shares rose nearly 1 percent on Monday, heading for a third straight session of gains as consumer goods makers such as ITC Ltd surged on hopes the newly implemented goods and services tax (GST) would reduce retail prices and boost sales.

03 Jul 2017

CORRECTED-India's ITC Q4 profit rises 12 pct, but misses estimates

May 26 Diversified consumer company ITC Ltd posted a 12 percent growth in March-quarter profit as its biggest segment, cigarettes, witnessed growth in sales.

26 May 2017

BRIEF-India's ITC Ltd March-qtr profit up 12 pct

* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 27.06 billion rupees

26 May 2017

BRIEF-ITC Ltd March-qtr profit rises about 1 pct

* ITC Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 27.06 billion rupees

26 May 2017
