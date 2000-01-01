Edition:
United Kingdom

ITD Cementation India Ltd (ITCM.NS)

ITCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

168.75INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.25 (+1.96%)
Prev Close
Rs165.50
Open
Rs165.75
Day's High
Rs171.75
Day's Low
Rs164.75
Volume
115,804
Avg. Vol
180,760
52-wk High
Rs193.90
52-wk Low
Rs118.60

Chart for

About

ITD Cementation India Limited is an India-based company involved in construction and civil engineering. The Company is engaged in construction of a range of structures, which include maritime structures, mass rapid transport systems (MRTS), airports and other foundations. The Company operates in the Construction segment. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.31
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs26,795.77
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 155.16
Dividend: 0.30
Yield (%): 0.17

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates