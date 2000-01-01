ITD Cementation India Ltd (ITCM.NS)
ITCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
168.75INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.25 (+1.96%)
Prev Close
Rs165.50
Open
Rs165.75
Day's High
Rs171.75
Day's Low
Rs164.75
Volume
115,804
Avg. Vol
180,760
52-wk High
Rs193.90
52-wk Low
Rs118.60
About
ITD Cementation India Limited is an India-based company involved in construction and civil engineering. The Company is engaged in construction of a range of structures, which include maritime structures, mass rapid transport systems (MRTS), airports and other foundations. The Company operates in the Construction segment. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.31
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs26,795.77
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|155.16
|Dividend:
|0.30
|Yield (%):
|0.17
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09