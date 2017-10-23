Edition:
United Kingdom

Italtile Ltd (ITEJ.J)

ITEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,337.00ZAc
2:15pm BST
Change (% chg)

-48.00 (-3.47%)
Prev Close
1,385.00
Open
1,405.00
Day's High
1,405.00
Day's Low
1,333.00
Volume
9,576
Avg. Vol
260,486
52-wk High
1,480.00
52-wk Low
1,200.00

Chart for

About

Italtile Limited is engaged in retail, franchising, property investment and support services. The Company operates through six segments: Retail, Franchising, Properties, Supply and Support Services, Franchise stores and Associates. Its Retail segment is a retailer of tiles, brassware, laminated flooring, sanitary ware and... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.44
Market Cap(Mil.): R15,383.65
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,184.27
Dividend: 14.00
Yield (%): 2.31

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.80 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.79 10.90
ROE: -- 32.70 14.09

Latest News about ITEJ.J

BRIEF-Italtile ‍to raise up to 1.59 bln rand by way of rights offer​

* ‍TO RAISE UP TO R1.59 BILLION BY WAY OF A PARTIALLY UNDERWRITTEN RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS OFFER​

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Italtile updates on acquisition of Ceramic Industries, regulatory approval

* UPDATE ON ACQUISITION OF CERAMIC INDUSTRIES PROPRIETARY LIMITED

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Italtile FY HEPS to fall between 2.8-0.7 pct

* FY SYSTEM-WIDE TURNOVER OF R6.21 BILLION FOR PERIOD WAS 4.3% HIGHER WHEN COMPARED TO PRIOR COMPARATIVE PERIOD (2016: R5.96 BILLION)

01 Aug 2017
» More ITEJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.