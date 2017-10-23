Italtile Ltd (ITEJ.J)
ITEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,337.00ZAc
2:15pm BST
Change (% chg)
-48.00 (-3.47%)
Prev Close
1,385.00
Open
1,405.00
Day's High
1,405.00
Day's Low
1,333.00
Volume
9,576
Avg. Vol
260,486
52-wk High
1,480.00
52-wk Low
1,200.00
About
Italtile Limited is engaged in retail, franchising, property investment and support services. The Company operates through six segments: Retail, Franchising, Properties, Supply and Support Services, Franchise stores and Associates. Its Retail segment is a retailer of tiles, brassware, laminated flooring, sanitary ware and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.44
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R15,383.65
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,184.27
|Dividend:
|14.00
|Yield (%):
|2.31
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.80
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.79
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|32.70
|14.09
BRIEF-Italtile to raise up to 1.59 bln rand by way of rights offer
* TO RAISE UP TO R1.59 BILLION BY WAY OF A PARTIALLY UNDERWRITTEN RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS OFFER
BRIEF-Italtile updates on acquisition of Ceramic Industries, regulatory approval
* UPDATE ON ACQUISITION OF CERAMIC INDUSTRIES PROPRIETARY LIMITED
BRIEF-Italtile FY HEPS to fall between 2.8-0.7 pct
* FY SYSTEM-WIDE TURNOVER OF R6.21 BILLION FOR PERIOD WAS 4.3% HIGHER WHEN COMPARED TO PRIOR COMPARATIVE PERIOD (2016: R5.96 BILLION)
