Edition:
United Kingdom

Intertek Group PLC (ITRK.L)

ITRK.L on London Stock Exchange

5,160.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
5,160.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
400,283
52-wk High
5,230.00
52-wk Low
3,037.39

Chart for

About

Intertek Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which offers quality assurance services. The Company's segments include Products, Trade and Resources. The Products-related division consists of business lines that are focused on ensuring the quality and safety of physical components and products, as well minimizing risk... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.73
Market Cap(Mil.): £8,303.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 161.39
Dividend: 23.50
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

Latest News about ITRK.L

British testing firm Intertek's first-half profit rises

British testing company Intertek Group reported a 21.9 percent rise in first-half profit on Tuesday, helped by a strong performance in its products-related business and a fall in the pound, sending its stock up 5 percent.

01 Aug 2017

British testing Intertek's first-half profit rises

Aug 1 British testing company Intertek Group reported on Tuesday a 21.9 percent rise in first-half profit, helped by a strong performance in its products-related business and a fall in the pound.

01 Aug 2017
» More ITRK.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More ITRK.L Market Views