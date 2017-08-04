Itausa Investimentos Itau SA (ITSA3.SA)

Brazil's J&F sale of Alpargatas gets antitrust nod -official gazette SAO PAULO, Aug 4 Brazilian antitrust authority Cade has approved the sale of Alpargatas SA, maker of the Havaianas flip-flops, to a group of investors led by Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda, according to the Friday edition of the official gazette.

Brazil's Itausa rules out offer for BR Distribuidora stake BRASILIA, July 18 Brazilian holding company Itausa Investimentos Itau SA is no longer interested in competing for a stake in BR Distribuidora, the fuel distribution unit of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Itausa said Tuesday.

Itaúsa CEO Setubal says to expand Havaianas brands globally SAO PAULO, July 14 The chief executive of Brazilian investment firm Itausa Investimentos SA, one of the buyers of Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas , said on Friday that the company would seek to expand its brands globally.

Brazil's J&F sells Havaianas maker for $1.1 billion: filing SAO PAULO J&F Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a controlling stake in Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas SA to the investment firms of Brazil's most prominent banking families for 3.5 billion reais ($1.1 billion), according to securities filings on Wednesday.

UPDATE 1-Cambuhy, Itaúsa team up for control of Brazil's Alpargatas SAO PAULO, June 26 The investment holding companies overseeing the fortune of Brazil's most prominent banking dynasties have teamed up to explore the purchase of a majority stake in footwear and apparel maker Alpargatas SA, whose controlling shareholder is working on a sale.