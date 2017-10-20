Edition:
Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA)

ITUB4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

43.59BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.41 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
R$ 44.00
Open
R$ 44.12
Day's High
R$ 44.29
Day's Low
R$ 43.41
Volume
6,491,900
Avg. Vol
9,021,457
52-wk High
R$ 45.79
52-wk Low
R$ 31.01

Chart for

About

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is a holding company. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. The Company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. The Retail Banking segment offers... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.15
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 275,582.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6,582.31
Dividend: 0.01
Yield (%): 3.69

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about ITUB4.SA

Burger King operator BK Brasil files for IPO in wave of listings

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO BK Brasil Operação e Assessoria a Restaurantes SA, operator of the Burger King fast-food chain in Brazil, will list an undisclosed amount of new shares on the country's stock exchange, the latest in a year-long wave of initial public offerings.

20 Oct 2017

Unit of Brazil antitrust watchdog sees Itaú-XP deal as 'complex'

SAO PAULO Brazilian bank Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's purchase of a minority stake in independent financial services firm XP Investimentos SA is complex due to competition concerns and needs further analysis, a unit of antitrust watchdog Cade said.

16 Oct 2017

Brazil's Itaú taps Lopes as head of investor relations

SAO PAULO, Oct 6 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's No. 1 bank, has named Alexsandro Broedel Lopes as its new head of investors relations.

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Itau Unibanco says Board approved increasing number of seats at Board of Executive Officers to 25

* Itau Unibanco Holding SA says Board approved at meeting on Sept 28 increasing number of seats at Board of Executive Officers to 25 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2fwjudL] Further company coverage:

29 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Itaú sees lending soon returning to profit, provisions falling

SAO PAULO, Sept 26 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's lending segment will soon turn profitable again as loan-loss provisions decline, Chief Executive Officer Cândido Bracher said on Tuesday, a sign Brazil's No. 1 lender has detached itself from the nation's harshest credit market downturn in decades.

26 Sep 2017

Itaú Unibanco board approves new share buyback plan - filing

SAO PAULO, Aug 31 The board of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest private bank, approved a new share buyback program, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

01 Sep 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC4.SA) R$ 35.60 -0.34
Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC3.SA) R$ 33.71 -0.41
RBS Holdings NV (AAH.AS) -- --
Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN.MC) €5.54 --
Unibanco Holdings S.A. (UBHD3.SA) -- --
Unibanco Holdings S.A. (UBHD6.SA) -- --
Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA) R$ 36.20 -1.31
Citigroup Inc (C.N) $73.53 0.00
HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) 743.50 --
Porto Seguro SA (PSSA3.SA) R$ 38.06 -0.39

