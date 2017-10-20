Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA)

Burger King operator BK Brasil files for IPO in wave of listings BRASILIA/SAO PAULO BK Brasil Operação e Assessoria a Restaurantes SA, operator of the Burger King fast-food chain in Brazil, will list an undisclosed amount of new shares on the country's stock exchange, the latest in a year-long wave of initial public offerings.

UPDATE 1-Burger King operator BK Brasil files for IPO in wave of listings BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 20 BK Brasil Operação e Assessoria a Restaurantes SA, operator of the Burger King fast-food chain in Brazil, will list an undisclosed amount of new shares on the country's stock exchange, the latest in a year-long wave of initial public offerings.

Unit of Brazil antitrust watchdog sees Itaú-XP deal as 'complex' SAO PAULO, Oct 16 A unit of Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade said Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's purchase of a 49 percent stake in independent financial services firm XP Investimentos SA involves a series of complex aspects relating to competition that demand further analysis of the transaction.

Brazil's Itaú taps Lopes as head of investor relations SAO PAULO, Oct 6 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's No. 1 bank, has named Alexsandro Broedel Lopes as its new head of investors relations.

BRIEF-Itau Unibanco says Board approved increasing number of seats at Board of Executive Officers to 25 * Itau Unibanco Holding SA says Board approved at meeting on Sept 28 increasing number of seats at Board of Executive Officers to 25 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2fwjudL] Further company coverage:

UPDATE 1-Itaú sees lending soon returning to profit, provisions falling SAO PAULO, Sept 26 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's lending segment will soon turn profitable again as loan-loss provisions decline, Chief Executive Officer Cândido Bracher said on Tuesday, a sign Brazil's No. 1 lender has detached itself from the nation's harshest credit market downturn in decades.

