Intu Properties PLC (ITUJ.J)

BRIEF-Intu Properties ‍repurchases 32.7 mln stg in 300 mln stg 2.50 pct convertible bonds due 2018 * ‍REPURCHASED £32.7 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF £300 MILLION 2.50 PERCENT CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2018

BRIEF-Intu Properties HY underlying earnings declines * HY NET RENTAL INCOME 226.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 219.4 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO

British property firm Intu posts lower first-half net asset value British shopping centre landlord Intu Properties posted a slight decrease in first-half net asset value from last year.

UPDATE 1-British property firm Intu posts lower first-half NAV July 27 British shopping centre landlord Intu Properties posted a slight decrease in first-half net asset value from last year.

British property firm Intu posts slightly lower first-half NAV July 27 British shopping centre landlord Intu Properties posted a slight decrease in first-half net asset value from last year.

EU mergers and takeovers (July 12) BRUSSELS, July 12 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

EU mergers and takeovers (July 11) BRUSSELS, July 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

EU mergers and takeovers (July 10) BRUSSELS, July 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

EU mergers and takeovers (July 7) BRUSSELS, July 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: