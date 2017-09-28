Edition:
Intu Properties PLC (ITUJ.J)

ITUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,925.00ZAc
2:26pm BST
Change (% chg)

26.00 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
3,899.00
Open
3,880.00
Day's High
3,928.00
Day's Low
3,880.00
Volume
1,137,248
Avg. Vol
1,312,483
52-wk High
5,007.00
52-wk Low
3,775.00

About

intu properties plc owns and manages shopping centers in the United Kingdom and in Spain. The Company is primarily a shopping center-focused business and operates through two segments, including United Kingdom and Spain. The Company's Super-regional centers include intu Trafford Centre, intu Lakeside, intu Metrocentre, intu... (more)

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Latest News about ITUJ.J

BRIEF-Intu Properties ‍repurchases 32.7 mln stg in 300 mln stg 2.50 pct convertible bonds due 2018

* ‍REPURCHASED £32.7 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF £300 MILLION 2.50 PERCENT CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2018

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Intu Properties HY underlying earnings declines

* HY NET RENTAL INCOME 226.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 219.4 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO

27 Jul 2017

British property firm Intu posts lower first-half net asset value

British shopping centre landlord Intu Properties posted a slight decrease in first-half net asset value from last year.

27 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-British property firm Intu posts lower first-half NAV

July 27 British shopping centre landlord Intu Properties posted a slight decrease in first-half net asset value from last year.

27 Jul 2017

British property firm Intu posts slightly lower first-half NAV

July 27 British shopping centre landlord Intu Properties posted a slight decrease in first-half net asset value from last year.

27 Jul 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (July 12)

BRUSSELS, July 12 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

12 Jul 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (July 11)

BRUSSELS, July 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

11 Jul 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (July 10)

BRUSSELS, July 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

10 Jul 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (July 7)

BRUSSELS, July 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

07 Jul 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (July 5)

BRUSSELS, July 5 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

05 Jul 2017
