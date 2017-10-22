ITV PLC (ITV.L)

UK's divorce bill figure will come in final Brexit deal - Liam Fox LONDON Britain can only come up with a figure for a financial settlement with the European Union when Brexit has been agreed, trade minister Liam Fox said on Sunday, warning leaders not to believe London is bluffing over a no deal.

ITV, defensives support FTSE LONDON Strong updates from ITV and Compass Group helped Britain's top share index inch up on Wednesday, underpinned also by gains among defensive stocks.

ITV takeover is increasingly plausible plot twist LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - A takeover of ITV seems an increasingly plausible plot twist. Shares in the UK broadcaster, which recently named budget airline easyJet’s Carolyn McCall as its next chief executive, have fallen about 15 percent in three months. Yet the company doesn’t look any less valuable, especially to a bidder prepared to brave a slowdown in the troubled free-to-air TV advertising market.

ITV, defensives propel FTSE higher LONDON Strong updates from ITV and Compass Group helped Britain's top share index advance on Wednesday, underpinned also by gains among defensive stocks and mining shares.

ITV weathers advertising slowdown before McCall lands LONDON Britain's ITV reported stronger than expected first-half earnings despite weak advertising income, showing that new boss Carolyn McCall will inherit a media group better placed to withstand economic downturns than in the past.

Britain's ITV sees advertising pressures easing in third quarter LONDON, July 26 Commercial broadcaster ITV said the pressures weighing on its advertising income should ease in the third quarter after it reported first-half results buoyed by its production and online businesses.