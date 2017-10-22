Edition:
United Kingdom

ITV PLC (ITV.L)

ITV.L on London Stock Exchange

171.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
171.90
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
17,397,618
52-wk High
221.76
52-wk Low
152.40

Chart for

About

ITV plc (ITV) is an integrated producer broadcaster. The Company creates, owns and distributes content on multiple platforms. It operates through two segments: Broadcast & Online and ITV Studios. The Broadcast & Online segment operates the commercial family of channels in the United Kingdom and delivers content through... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.02
Market Cap(Mil.): £7,153.15
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,025.41
Dividend: 2.52
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.67 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.31 10.90
ROE: -- 10.87 14.09

Latest News about ITV.L

UK's divorce bill figure will come in final Brexit deal - Liam Fox

LONDON Britain can only come up with a figure for a financial settlement with the European Union when Brexit has been agreed, trade minister Liam Fox said on Sunday, warning leaders not to believe London is bluffing over a no deal.

22 Oct 2017

ITV, defensives support FTSE

LONDON Strong updates from ITV and Compass Group helped Britain's top share index inch up on Wednesday, underpinned also by gains among defensive stocks.

26 Jul 2017

ITV takeover is increasingly plausible plot twist

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - A takeover of ITV seems an increasingly plausible plot twist. Shares in the UK broadcaster, which recently named budget airline easyJet’s Carolyn McCall as its next chief executive, have fallen about 15 percent in three months. Yet the company doesn’t look any less valuable, especially to a bidder prepared to brave a slowdown in the troubled free-to-air TV advertising market.

26 Jul 2017

ITV, defensives propel FTSE higher

LONDON Strong updates from ITV and Compass Group helped Britain's top share index advance on Wednesday, underpinned also by gains among defensive stocks and mining shares.

26 Jul 2017

ITV weathers advertising slowdown before McCall lands

LONDON Britain's ITV reported stronger than expected first-half earnings despite weak advertising income, showing that new boss Carolyn McCall will inherit a media group better placed to withstand economic downturns than in the past.

26 Jul 2017

UPDATE 2-Britain's ITV weathers advertising slowdown before McCall lands

* New boss McCall to arrive in January (Adds shares, reaction)

26 Jul 2017

Britain's ITV sees advertising pressures easing in third quarter

LONDON, July 26 Commercial broadcaster ITV said the pressures weighing on its advertising income should ease in the third quarter after it reported first-half results buoyed by its production and online businesses.

26 Jul 2017

British broadcaster ITV poaches CEO from airline easyJet

LONDON British broadcaster ITV has poached easyJet boss Carolyn McCall to be its next chief executive, hoping she can continue a record of delivering returns for shareholders in the face of intense competition.

17 Jul 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

