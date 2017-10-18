Edition:
Industria de Diseno Textil SA (ITX.MC)

ITX.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

31.09EUR
9:03am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.14 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
€30.95
Open
€30.86
Day's High
€31.16
Day's Low
€30.86
Volume
160,387
Avg. Vol
2,270,535
52-wk High
€36.90
52-wk Low
€29.83

About

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.64
Market Cap(Mil.): €96,444.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,116.65
Dividend: 0.16
Yield (%): 2.20

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.71 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.07 10.90
ROE: -- 11.71 14.09

