Industria de Diseno Textil SA (ITX.MC)

UPDATE 2-Zalando to launch beauty range as investment dents profits * Q3 sales growth 27.5-29.5 pct vs analyst consensus for 27 pct

Spanish stocks rebound in flat European market as Catalonia fears ease MILAN Spanish shares rebounded sharply in a flat European market on Wednesday on hopes that a big political crisis in the euro zone's fourth largest economy could de-escalate after Catalonia stopped short of declaring formal independence from Madrid. |

Spanish stocks rebound in flat European market as Catalonia fears ease MILAN Spanish shares rebounded sharply in a flat European market on Wednesday on hopes that a big political crisis in the euro zone's fourth largest economy could de-escalate after Catalonia stopped short of declaring formal independence from Madrid.

UPDATE 2-Spanish stocks rebound in flat European market as Catalonia fears ease * Mondi drops after cutting FY guidance (Adds details, closing prices)

European shares edge up and cling to 10-week high, H&M disappoints MILAN/LONDON European shares closed in mixed directions on Thursday but clung to a 10-week high as bullishness fuelled by President Donald Trump's tax cut plan lingered on despite concerns it might prove difficult to implement.

UPDATE 2-European shares edge up and cling to 10-week high, H&M disappoints * Upgrade to `buy' boosts Balfour Beatty (Adds closing prices)

Price cuts to clear summer stock hurt H&M margins STOCKHOLM H&M is falling short of its sales targets, the boss of the world's second largest fashion retailer warned on Thursday, after hefty summer discounts reduced quarterly profit by 20 percent. |

UPDATE 2-Price cuts to clear summer stock hurt H&M margins * H&M plans 385 new stores this year, down from 400 (Adds company, analyst comment, updates shares)

McDonald faces tough task to look good in M&S fashion LONDON Jill McDonald picks up something of a poisoned chalice when she starts as boss of clothing at Marks & Spencer on Monday, with little room to manoeuvre as she tackles one of the biggest jobs in British retailing on her first foray into fashion.