Invicta Holdings Ltd (IVTJ.J)
IVTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
5,596.00ZAc
2:16pm BST
Change (% chg)
46.00 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
5,550.00
Open
5,526.00
Day's High
5,639.00
Day's Low
5,500.00
Volume
4,201
Avg. Vol
51,192
52-wk High
7,698.00
52-wk Low
4,701.00
About
Invicta Holdings Limited is an investment holding and management company. The Company operates through three segments: engineering consumables, capital equipment and building supplies. The engineering consumables segment is engaged in distribution of bearings, seals, power transmission components and hydraulics, among others.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.44
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R5,457.29
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|108.49
|Dividend:
|94.51
|Yield (%):
|3.31
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|8.78
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.37
|14.09