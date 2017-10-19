IWG Plc (IWG.L)

Workspace provider IWG's shares plummet on profit warning IWG Plc's shares fell as much as 36 percent after the workspace provider said full-year profit was expected to fall as sales in the third quarter were weaker than it expected.

BRIEF-IWG says returned to revenue growth in Q2 * HY ‍GROUP REVENUE WAS STABLE (II) AT £1,169.7M WITH REVENUE MOMENTUM IMPROVING THROUGH PERIOD AS IWG RETURNED TO GROWTH IN Q2​