Jai Corp Ltd (JAIC.NS)
JAIC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
130.85INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs9.85 (+8.14%)
Prev Close
Rs121.00
Open
Rs121.40
Day's High
Rs134.30
Day's Low
Rs120.55
Volume
6,780,720
Avg. Vol
2,483,490
52-wk High
Rs141.70
52-wk Low
Rs52.30
About
Jai Corp Limited is engaged in manufacturing polypropylene (PP) woven sacks fabrics and bags, and spinning yarn. The Company's segments include Steel, Plastic Processing, Spinning, Real Estate, Assets Management and Other. The Steel segment is engaged in processing and trading of cold rolled (CR), galvanized plain (GP) and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.82
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs21,624.55
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|178.49
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.41
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.12
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.63
|14.09