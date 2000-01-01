Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (JAIR.NS)
JAIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
95.50INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.55 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
Rs93.95
Open
Rs93.90
Day's High
Rs96.85
Day's Low
Rs93.45
Volume
5,381,512
Avg. Vol
4,067,408
52-wk High
Rs119.70
52-wk Low
Rs79.70
About
Jain Irrigation Systems Limited is an agri-business company. The Company is engaged in manufacture of plastic products, and manufacture of fruit or vegetable juices, their concentrates squashes and powder. Its segments include Hi-Tech Agri Input Products, Industrial Products and Non-conventional Energy. The High-Tech Agri Input... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs50,042.52
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|515.66
|Dividend:
|0.75
|Yield (%):
|0.76
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.75
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.80
|14.09