Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JAPR.NS)
JAPR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
8.20INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.25 (-2.96%)
Prev Close
Rs8.45
Open
Rs8.55
Day's High
Rs8.75
Day's Low
Rs8.15
Volume
6,578,203
Avg. Vol
13,350,704
52-wk High
Rs9.15
52-wk Low
Rs3.45
About
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited is engaged in the generation of power, including hydro and thermal; cement grinding; captive coal mining, and transmission of power. The Company owns and operates a 400 megawatt (MW) Jaypee Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Plant at District Chamoli, Uttarakhand; a 1,320 MW Jaypee Nigrie Super Thermal... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.00
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs45,869.42
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,996.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Creditor banks seek to sell at least 30 pct of India's Jaiprakash Power -source
MUMBAI, Aug 28 Creditor banks of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are seeking bidders to buy a stake of at least 30 percent in the Indian power producer, the majority of which they jointly own, a banker involved in the sale told Reuters on Monday.