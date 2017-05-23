Edition:
J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JBCH.NS)

JBCH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

275.00INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.80 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs274.20
Open
Rs275.40
Day's High
Rs277.00
Day's Low
Rs273.15
Volume
179,652
Avg. Vol
55,343
52-wk High
Rs402.00
52-wk Low
Rs259.00

J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company manufactures and markets a range of pharmaceutical formulations, herbal remedies and active pharmaceutical ingredient (APIs). The Company's business segments include domestic formulation business, exports and API business. The Company markets... (more)

Beta: 0.59
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs24,059.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 84.82
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.35

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

BRIEF-India's J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 421.5 million rupees versus profit 505.4 million rupees year ago

23 May 2017
