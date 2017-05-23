J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JBCH.NS)
JBCH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
275.00INR
11:10am BST
275.00INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.80 (+0.29%)
Rs0.80 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs274.20
Rs274.20
Open
Rs275.40
Rs275.40
Day's High
Rs277.00
Rs277.00
Day's Low
Rs273.15
Rs273.15
Volume
179,652
179,652
Avg. Vol
55,343
55,343
52-wk High
Rs402.00
Rs402.00
52-wk Low
Rs259.00
Rs259.00
About
J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company manufactures and markets a range of pharmaceutical formulations, herbal remedies and active pharmaceutical ingredient (APIs). The Company's business segments include domestic formulation business, exports and API business. The Company markets... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.59
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs24,059.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|84.82
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.35
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-India's J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 421.5 million rupees versus profit 505.4 million rupees year ago