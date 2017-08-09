Edition:
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd (JCHA.NS)

JCHA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,485.05INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-138.85 (-5.29%)
Prev Close
Rs2,623.90
Open
Rs2,660.00
Day's High
Rs2,674.00
Day's Low
Rs2,450.70
Volume
39,724
Avg. Vol
14,147
52-wk High
Rs2,775.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,144.20

About

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd, formerly Hitachi Home & Life Solutions (India) Limited (HHLI) is an India-based company engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling and trading of Hitachi brand of air conditioners (ACs), refrigerators, washing machines, air purifiers, chillers and variable refrigerant... (more)

Beta: 1.62
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs54,824.98
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 27.19
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 0.07

P/E (TTM): -- 119.21 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.94 10.90
ROE: -- 5.28 14.09

