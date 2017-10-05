JD Sports Fashion PLC (JD.L)
About
BRIEF-JD Sports founder set to float Footasylum - Sky News
* JD Sports founder set to float Footasylum; expected to be valued at about 150 million stg before money raised through listing - Sky News, citing sources
JD Sports enters South Korean market with Hot-T investment
LONDON British sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion said on Friday it had continued its global expansion with a joint venture deal to enter the South Korean market.
BRIEF-Sonae and JD Sports agree to combine JD Sprinter and Sport Zone
* SAYS SUCCESSFULLY REACHES AGREEMENT FOR COMBINATION OF JD SPRINTER AND SPORT ZONE UPON MOU ANNOUNCED IN MARCH
JD Sports reports record first half profit helped by expansion
Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc reported a record half-year pretax profit on Tuesday on demand for athletic leisure clothing and the opening of 35 new stores, sending its shares sharply higher.
BRIEF-JD Sports says on track to hit full-year targets
* Do not believe our like-for-like store sales comparatives will be truly meaningful until end of first half
BUZZ-Online fashion: bruising week after Amazon flexes muscles
** Rough week for online fashion retailers after Amazon unveiled plans to launch its low-on-hassle, high-on-incentives shopping service, Prime Wardrobe (PW)
