J D Wetherspoon PLC (JDW.L)
1,249.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
1,249.00
--
--
--
--
282,832
1,296.00
810.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.31
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,320.87
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|105.50
|Dividend:
|8.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|80.39
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.93
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.09
|14.09
Ex-divs to take 2.4 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 26
LONDON, Oct 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.42 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Barratt De
Gloomy British summer drives Wetherspoon customers to drink
LONDON A typically wet British summer helped to boost sales at British pub chain J D Wetherspoon , allowing it to build on an increase of almost 28 percent in annual pre-tax profit.
UPDATE 2-Gloomy British summer drives Wetherspoon customers to drink
* Economic pressures weigh on pub companies (Adds chairman quotes, analyst quote, updates shares)
Pubs group JD Wetherspoon reports 28 pct jump in profit
Sept 15 JD Wetherspoon, owner and operator of more than 900 pubs in Britain and Ireland, on Friday reported an almost 28 percent jump in profit before tax and exceptional items to 102.8 million pounds ($138 million).
BRIEF-J D Wetherspoon anticipates trading outcome for current FY in line with expectations
* FY REVENUE 1,660.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 1,595 MILLION STG YEAR AGO
Pub group JD Wetherspoon says sales helped by good weather
British pubs group JD Wetherspoon said good summer weather helped it to produce strong sales over the past few weeks.
UPDATE 1-Pub group JD Wetherspoon says sales helped by good weather
July 12 British pubs group JD Wetherspoon said good summer weather helped it to produce strong sales over the past few weeks.
Pub group JD Wetherspoon says sales helped by good weather
July 12 British pubs group JD Wetherspoon said comparable sales for the 11 weeks to July 9 rose 5.3 percent, "probably" helped by unusually good weather.
BRIEF-J D Wetherspoon says recent sales performance slightly better than expected
* Says recent sales performance has been slightly better than expected
Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees sales driving better annual performance
British pubs group JD Wetherspoon forecast a slightly improved annual trading outcome compared with previous expectations thanks to a robust sales performance this year, boosting its shares.
Earnings vs. Estimates
- Are these FTSE 250 pub stocks top buys for income and growth?
- Should you buy J D Wetherspoon plc, ICAP plc and Fenner plc following today's news?
- Are J D Wetherspoon plc, Greene King plc and Whitbread plc the best Brexit-proof shares?
- Should you buy last week's risers J D Wetherspoon plc (+7%), Petropavlovsk plc (+6%) and Sportech plc (+15%)?
- Are Imperial Brands plc, Diageo plc and J D Wetherspoon plc 3 serious takeover targets?
- Should You Sell Diageo plc And J D Wetherspoon plc And Top Up With Fevertree Drinks PLC?