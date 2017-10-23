Edition:
J D Wetherspoon PLC (JDW.L)

JDW.L on London Stock Exchange

1,249.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,249.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
282,832
52-wk High
1,296.00
52-wk Low
810.00

Chart for

About

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company aims to provide customers with food and drinks. The Company operates a trading estate of approximately 926 pubs. The Company operates over 40 hotels and approximately 900 rooms. The Company's hotels include George Hotel, the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.31
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,320.87
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 105.50
Dividend: 8.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 80.39 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.93 10.90
ROE: -- 13.09 14.09

Latest News about JDW.L

Ex-divs to take 2.4 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 26

LONDON, Oct 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.42 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Barratt De

23 Oct 2017

Gloomy British summer drives Wetherspoon customers to drink

LONDON A typically wet British summer helped to boost sales at British pub chain J D Wetherspoon , allowing it to build on an increase of almost 28 percent in annual pre-tax profit.

15 Sep 2017

Pub group JD Wetherspoon says sales helped by good weather

British pubs group JD Wetherspoon said good summer weather helped it to produce strong sales over the past few weeks.

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-J D Wetherspoon says recent sales performance slightly better than expected

* Says recent sales performance has been slightly better than expected

13 Jun 2017

Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees sales driving better annual performance

British pubs group JD Wetherspoon forecast a slightly improved annual trading outcome compared with previous expectations thanks to a robust sales performance this year, boosting its shares.

03 May 2017
