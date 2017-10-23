J D Wetherspoon PLC (JDW.L)

Ex-divs to take 2.4 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 26 LONDON, Oct 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.42 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Barratt De

Gloomy British summer drives Wetherspoon customers to drink LONDON A typically wet British summer helped to boost sales at British pub chain J D Wetherspoon , allowing it to build on an increase of almost 28 percent in annual pre-tax profit.

BRIEF-J D Wetherspoon anticipates trading outcome for current FY in line with expectations * FY REVENUE 1,660.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 1,595 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

Pub group JD Wetherspoon says sales helped by good weather British pubs group JD Wetherspoon said good summer weather helped it to produce strong sales over the past few weeks.

BRIEF-J D Wetherspoon says recent sales performance slightly better than expected * Says recent sales performance has been slightly better than expected