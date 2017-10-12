Edition:
United Kingdom

Just Eat PLC (JE.L)

JE.L on London Stock Exchange

717.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
717.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,238,610
52-wk High
758.50
52-wk Low
495.07

Chart for

About

Just Eat plc is a United Kingdom-based operator of digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The Company's segments include the UK, Australia & New Zealand, Established Markets and Developing Markets. The Established Markets includes Benelux, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway and Switzerland. The Developing Markets... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.54
Market Cap(Mil.): £4,737.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 679.63
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.83 10.90
ROE: -- 20.22 14.09

Latest News about JE.L

Inflation weighs on yields, dollar; stocks lacklustre

NEW YORK U.S. Treasury yields dipped and the dollar rose slightly on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data while Wall Street stock indexes fell as earnings season kicked off with a whimper. | Video

12 Oct 2017

Inflation weighs on yields, dollar; stocks lackluster

NEW YORK U.S. Treasury yields dipped and the dollar rose slightly on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data while Wall Street stock indexes fell as earnings season kicked off with a whimper. | Video

12 Oct 2017

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar recovers as Fed worries about low inflation

* Italy bond yields fall after government wins confidence vote

12 Oct 2017

European shares trade sideways, Just Eat and Lufthansa shine

LONDON European shares traded sideways in morning deals on Thursday despite new highs in Asia and on Wall Street, with financial shares being the biggest burden and Just Eat the top performer after its merger with Hungryhouse got provisional clearance.

12 Oct 2017

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar suffers from Fed's inflation headache

LONDON, Oct 12 The dollar sagged on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve showed a more guarded view towards inflation, but that did not derail a rally in stock markets that pushed Asian shares to their highest in a decade.

12 Oct 2017

European shares trade sideways, Just Eat and Lufthansa shine

LONDON, Oct 12 European shares traded sideways in early deals on Thursday despite new highs in Asia and on Wall Street, with financial shares being the biggest burden and Just Eat the top performer after its merger with Hungryhouse got provisional clearance.

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-UK's CMA provisionally clears Just Eat, hungryhouse deal

* UK'S CMA - PROVISIONALLY CLEARS JUST EAT / HUNGRYHOUSE MERGER‍​ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

12 Oct 2017

Takeaway website Just Eat to work more with branded restaurant chains

LONDON British takeaway ordering website Just Eat said on Thursday it planned to work more with branded UK restaurant chains, knocking its shares despite an upgrade to its full-year revenue forecast.

27 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-Takeaway website Just Eat to work more with branded restaurant chains

* Shares fall (Adds detail, CEO, analyst comments, updates shares)

27 Jul 2017

Takeaway website Just Eat raises revenue outlook

LONDON British takeaway ordering website Just Eat raised its forecast for full year revenue as it reported a better-than-expected first half sales performance both in its home market and overseas.

27 Jul 2017
» More JE.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More JE.L Market Views