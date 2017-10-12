Just Eat PLC (JE.L)

Inflation weighs on yields, dollar; stocks lacklustre NEW YORK U.S. Treasury yields dipped and the dollar rose slightly on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data while Wall Street stock indexes fell as earnings season kicked off with a whimper. |

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar recovers as Fed worries about low inflation * Italy bond yields fall after government wins confidence vote

European shares trade sideways, Just Eat and Lufthansa shine LONDON European shares traded sideways in morning deals on Thursday despite new highs in Asia and on Wall Street, with financial shares being the biggest burden and Just Eat the top performer after its merger with Hungryhouse got provisional clearance.

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar suffers from Fed's inflation headache LONDON, Oct 12 The dollar sagged on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve showed a more guarded view towards inflation, but that did not derail a rally in stock markets that pushed Asian shares to their highest in a decade.

BRIEF-UK's CMA provisionally clears Just Eat, hungryhouse deal * UK'S CMA - PROVISIONALLY CLEARS JUST EAT / HUNGRYHOUSE MERGER‍​ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Takeaway website Just Eat to work more with branded restaurant chains LONDON British takeaway ordering website Just Eat said on Thursday it planned to work more with branded UK restaurant chains, knocking its shares despite an upgrade to its full-year revenue forecast.

