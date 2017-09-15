Jenoptik AG (JENG.DE)
28.70EUR
4:35pm BST
€0.05 (+0.16%)
€28.66
€28.69
€29.00
€28.55
70,895
132,698
€29.88
€14.46
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.92
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,642.73
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|57.24
|Dividend:
|0.25
|Yield (%):
|0.87
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09
BRIEF-Jenoptik board extends CFO's contract by five years
* Says supervisory board extends the CFO contract for Hans-Dieter Schumacher by an additional five years
Germany's Jenoptik buys U.S. automation company Five Lakes
FRANKFURT German photonics group Jenoptik has bought U.S. process automation firm Five Lakes, a car industry specialist, for an undisclosed sum, it said on Tuesday.
Germany's Jenoptik buys U.S. automation company Five Lakes
FRANKFURT German photonics group Jenoptik has bought U.S. process automation firm Five Lakes, a car industry specialist, for an undisclosed sum, it said on Tuesday.
Germany's Jenoptik buys U.S. automation company Five Lakes
FRANKFURT, Aug 22 German photonics group Jenoptik has bought U.S. process automation firm Five Lakes, a car industry specialist, for an undisclosed sum, it said on Tuesday.
BRIEF-Jenoptik sees 2017 EBIT margin of 9.5-10 pct after Q2 results
* Says H1 group revenue rose by 6.6 percent to 348.4 million euros
BRIEF-Jenoptik sells 3D laser machines worth around EUR 10 mln
* SELLS 3D LASER MACHINES WITH AN APPROXIMATE VALUE OF 10 MILLION EUROS Source text - http://bit.ly/2vyMDz6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-ASML obtains regulatory approvals for partnership with Zeiss
* ASML OBTAINS REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR STRENGTHENED PARTNERSHIP WITH ZEISS, PREPARES TO CLOSE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
German stocks - Factors to watch on June 8
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0635 GMT.
German stocks - Factors to watch on June 7
FRANKFURT, June 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
BRIEF-Jenoptik affirms guidance after Q1 results
May 11 Jenoptik AG * Q1 EBIT 11 million eur * Q1 order intake 221.3 million eur * Affirms guidance * Sticks with 2018 targets Further company coverage: