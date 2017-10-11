Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JET.NS)

Edition:
About

Jet Airways (India) Limited is an India-based company, which operates international airline. The Company's segments include Domestic and International. The Company operates flights to approximately 66 destinations, including India and overseas. The Company operates a fleet of 114 aircraft, comprising Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus... (more)

Latest News about JET.NS

India's Jet Airways confirms order for 75 Boeing aircraft

NEW DELHI, Oct 11 Jet Airways said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy 75 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, and that it could purchase another 75 to help it expand in a booming Indian market.

11 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Air France continues long-haul drive with Vietnam Airlines joint venture

* Air France, Vietnam Airlines j/v to start Nov. 1 (Adds quote from Vietnam Airlines CEO)

10 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-India's Jet Airways cutting junior pilot pay to trim costs -sources

* To cut junior pilot salaries by 30-50 pct - sources, letters

20 Jul 2017

India's Jet Airways cutting junior pilot pay to trim costs: sources

NEW DELHI Jet Airways , India's second-largest airline by market share, plans to slash pay of dozens of its junior pilots by as much as 50 percent in a cost-cutting move that could impact up to 400 pilots, according to two sources and letters seen by Reuters.

20 Jul 2017

India's Jet Airways cutting pilot pay to trim costs -sources

NEW DELHI, July 20 Jet Airways, India's second-largest airline by market share, has asked dozens of its junior-ranking pilots to accept 30-50 percent pay cuts, or quit, as it moves to bring down its costs, according to two sources and letters seen by Reuters.

20 Jul 2017

UPDATE 2-India's Jet Airways in talks to buy 75 aircraft - sources

CANCUN, Mexico/NEW DELHI, June 5 Jet Airways Ltd , India's biggest full service carrier by market share, is in talks to buy 75 single aisle aircraft with an option to purchase another 75, two people familiar with the plan said on Monday.

05 Jun 2017
