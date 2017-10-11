Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JET.NS)

India's Jet Airways confirms order for 75 Boeing aircraft NEW DELHI, Oct 11 Jet Airways said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy 75 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, and that it could purchase another 75 to help it expand in a booming Indian market.

UPDATE 2-Air France continues long-haul drive with Vietnam Airlines joint venture * Air France, Vietnam Airlines j/v to start Nov. 1 (Adds quote from Vietnam Airlines CEO)

India's Jet Airways cutting junior pilot pay to trim costs: sources NEW DELHI Jet Airways , India's second-largest airline by market share, plans to slash pay of dozens of its junior pilots by as much as 50 percent in a cost-cutting move that could impact up to 400 pilots, according to two sources and letters seen by Reuters.

