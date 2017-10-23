JHSF Participacoes SA (JHSF3.SA)
JHSF3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
2.19BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.04 (-1.79%)
Prev Close
R$ 2.23
Open
R$ 2.23
Day's High
R$ 2.23
Day's Low
R$ 2.19
Volume
230,300
Avg. Vol
1,333,109
52-wk High
R$ 3.10
52-wk Low
R$ 1.30
About
JHSF Participacoes SA is a Brazil-based holding company engaged in the real estate industry. The Company is involved, through its subsidiaries, in the development, purchase and sale, as well as lease of residential and commercial properties; the construction and operation of shopping centers; the provision of administration and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.38
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 1,209.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|525.66
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09