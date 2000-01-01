Edition:
Jindal Stainless Ltd (JIST.NS)

JIST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

118.35INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.10 (+2.69%)
Prev Close
Rs115.25
Open
Rs116.00
Day's High
Rs121.20
Day's Low
Rs115.80
Volume
716,947
Avg. Vol
581,845
52-wk High
Rs126.00
52-wk Low
Rs30.05

Chart for

About

Jindal Stainless Limited is a stainless steel manufacturer with a capacity of one million tons per annum. The Company's products include stainless steel products, ferro alloys and metallurgical coke. Its Ferro Alloys include ferro chrome, ferro manganese, high carbon (HC) silico Manganese, medium carbon (MC) silico manganese and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.01
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs51,639.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 460.04
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

