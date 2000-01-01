J K Cement Ltd (JKCE.NS)
JKCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
985.50INR
10:59am BST
985.50INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs34.60 (+3.64%)
Rs34.60 (+3.64%)
Prev Close
Rs950.90
Rs950.90
Open
Rs974.80
Rs974.80
Day's High
Rs987.80
Rs987.80
Day's Low
Rs950.95
Rs950.95
Volume
17,854
17,854
Avg. Vol
26,997
26,997
52-wk High
Rs1,196.00
Rs1,196.00
52-wk Low
Rs628.10
Rs628.10
About
J.K. Cement Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing cement and cement products. Its product portfolio includes grey cement, white cement and wall putty. It offers a range of grey cement, which include Portland Pozzolana cement (PPC), ordinary Portland cement (OPC) and Portland slag... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs67,962.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|69.93
|Dividend:
|8.00
|Yield (%):
|0.82
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09