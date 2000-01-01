Edition:
United Kingdom

J K Cement Ltd (JKCE.NS)

JKCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

985.50INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs34.60 (+3.64%)
Prev Close
Rs950.90
Open
Rs974.80
Day's High
Rs987.80
Day's Low
Rs950.95
Volume
17,854
Avg. Vol
26,997
52-wk High
Rs1,196.00
52-wk Low
Rs628.10

Chart for

About

J.K. Cement Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing cement and cement products. Its product portfolio includes grey cement, white cement and wall putty. It offers a range of grey cement, which include Portland Pozzolana cement (PPC), ordinary Portland cement (OPC) and Portland slag... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.24
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs67,962.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 69.93
Dividend: 8.00
Yield (%): 0.82

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates