JK Tyre & Industries Ltd (JKIN.NS)
JKIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
145.90INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.85 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs146.75
Open
Rs147.15
Day's High
Rs147.40
Day's Low
Rs145.40
Volume
651,335
Avg. Vol
1,241,846
52-wk High
Rs186.30
52-wk Low
Rs106.00
About
JK Tyre & Industries Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of tyres, tubes and flaps. The Company's geographical segments include India, Mexico and Others. It offers a range of tires, including passenger car tires, two/three wheeler tires, commercial tires, farm tires and off the road tires. Its range of tires covers the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.75
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs34,180.79
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|226.81
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|1.66
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|43.87
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.16
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.69
|14.09
BRIEF-JK Tyre & Industries says steep increase in raw material prices dented margins
* Says "steep increase in prices of raw materials without commensurate increase in selling prices dented margins" Source text: [JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. (JKTIL) today announced Un-audited results for the Quarter ended June 2017. Commenting on the results, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director said, "we are indeed passing through challenging times. The raw material costs increased by about 30% over the corresponding quarter. Such steep increase in prices of raw materials with
BRIEF-India's JK Tyre & Industries posts June-qtr consol loss
* June quarter consol loss 1.08 billion rupees versus profit of 1 billion rupees last year