J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd (JKIP.NS)
JKIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
242.80INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.65 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
Rs238.15
Open
Rs238.15
Day's High
Rs244.00
Day's Low
Rs233.05
Volume
244,445
Avg. Vol
257,017
52-wk High
Rs321.50
52-wk Low
Rs159.20
About
J. Kumar Infraprojects Limited is engaged in construction activities. The Company designs and constructs roads, bridges, flyovers, subways, over bridges, skywalks and railway terminus/stations, among others. The Company's offerings in civil construction segment include office/commercial buildings, sports complexes and swimming... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs16,434.55
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|75.67
|Dividend:
|2.00
|Yield (%):
|0.92
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09