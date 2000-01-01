Edition:
United Kingdom

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd (JKIP.NS)

JKIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

242.80INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.65 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
Rs238.15
Open
Rs238.15
Day's High
Rs244.00
Day's Low
Rs233.05
Volume
244,445
Avg. Vol
257,017
52-wk High
Rs321.50
52-wk Low
Rs159.20

Chart for

About

J. Kumar Infraprojects Limited is engaged in construction activities. The Company designs and constructs roads, bridges, flyovers, subways, over bridges, skywalks and railway terminus/stations, among others. The Company's offerings in civil construction segment include office/commercial buildings, sports complexes and swimming... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs16,434.55
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 75.67
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 0.92

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates