John Laing Group PLC (JLG.L)
JLG.L on London Stock Exchange
289.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.30 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
290.60
Open
297.10
Day's High
297.10
Day's Low
285.20
Volume
284,672
Avg. Vol
413,504
52-wk High
322.20
52-wk Low
251.10
About
John Laing Group plc, formerly Henderson Infrastructure Holdco (UK) Limited, is an originator and active investor and manager of greenfield infrastructure projects. The Company operates through segments, including Primary Investment, Secondary Investment and Asset Management. Its Primary Investment segment includes costs and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,052.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|366.96
|Dividend:
|1.91
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09