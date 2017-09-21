Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT.L)

Johnson Matthey to invest 200 million pounds in battery material technology LONDON Johnson Matthey said it will invest an initial 200 million pounds in expanding its battery material technology business from 2018, aiming to capitalise on growth in the electric vehicle market.

CORRECTED-Johnson Matthey to invest 200 mln pounds in battery material technology LONDON, Sept 21 Johnson Matthey said it will invest an initial 200 million pounds ($270 mln) in expanding its battery material technology business from 2018, aiming to capitalise on growth in the electric vehicle market.

Johnson Matthey to invest $200 mln in battery material technology LONDON, Sept 21 Johnson Matthey said it will invest an initial $200 million in expanding its battery material technology business from 2018, aiming to capitalise on growth in the electric vehicle market.

BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey * Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey following approval of battery grade lithium hydroxide from phase 1 plant

BRIEF-Intrexon, Johnson Matthey collaborate on production of peptide-based pharmaceutical ingredients * Intrexon and Johnson Matthey collaborate on fermentative production of peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients

Johnson Matthey expects higher catalysts demand after profit rises LONDON Johnson Matthey expects increased efforts to curb vehicle pollution to boost demand for its catalysts in the medium to long term, it said on Thursday, after reporting an 18 percent rise in annual operating profit and boosting its dividend.

UPDATE 2-Johnson Matthey expects higher catalysts demand after profit rises * Profit up 18 pct, revenue up 12 pct (Updates with CFO, detail)

REFILE-Johnson Matthey reports rise in profit after cost-cutting LONDON, June 1 Johnson Matthey, a world leader in making catalysts for car emission-control devices, on Thursday reported a 12 percent rise in full-year revenue and 18 percent growth in operating profit after a restructuring and cost-cutting programme.

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as weak U.S. data dampens rate hike expectations * U.S. dollar falls, U.S. bond yields up from 1-1/2-wk low * Gold net long falls to six-week low * Silver net long at its lowest since February 2016 (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, May 15 Gold rose as U.S. political turmoil, a missile test by North Korea and a worldwide cyber attack fueled demand for safe-haven assets, while weaker than expected U.S. data pushed the dollar lowe