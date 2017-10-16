JM Financial Ltd (JMSH.NS)

BRIEF-India's JM Financial Sept-qtr consol net profit up about 27 pct * Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 6.85 billion rupees

BRIEF-JM Financial ‍seeks shareholders' nod for borrowings of up to 50 bln rupees * Says ‍seeks shareholders' nod for borrowings of up to 50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

India's Eros in early talks with Apple, others to sell content library - source MUMBAI, Aug 7 Indian movie production house Eros Group is in preliminary talks with Apple and other major content distributors to sell its entire content library of films and music, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

BRIEF-India's JM Financial June qtr consol profit up about 49 pct * Consol net profit in june quarter last year was 860.9 million rupees; consol total income was INR 4.77 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uoUz44) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-JM Financial seeks members' nod for appointment of Vishal Kampani as MD * Seeks members' nod for appointment of Vishal Kampani as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

India's SBI set to hire 6 banks for up to $2.3 bln share sale - IFR MUMBAI, May 26 State Bank of India is set to hire Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, IIFL, JM Financial, Kotak and SBI Capital to manage a share sale of up to 150 billion rupees ($2.3 billion), IFR reported on Friday, citing two sources with knowledge of the plan.