Jackpotjoy PLC (JPJ.L)

JPJ.L on London Stock Exchange

814.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.50 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
815.00
Open
815.00
Day's High
815.00
Day's Low
806.00
Volume
636,608
Avg. Vol
178,151
52-wk High
825.00
52-wk Low
528.50

About

Jackpotjoy plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is an online bingo-led operator, which provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include the Jackpotjoy segment, the Vera&John segment and the Mandalay segment. The Company’s Jackpotjoy and Mandalay... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): £593.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 74.05
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.11 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.86 10.90
ROE: -- 24.14 14.09

BRIEF-Jackpotjoy Plc says ‍andy McIver is to step down as CEO

* JACKPOTJOY PLC - ‍ANDY MCIVER IS TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Jackpotjoy Plc makes final earn-out payment for assets within unit

* Jackpotjoy group has made final earn-out payment for non-spanish assets within jackpotjoy division

22 Jun 2017
