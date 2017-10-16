Jackpotjoy PLC (JPJ.L)
JPJ.L on London Stock Exchange
814.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
814.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.50 (-0.06%)
-0.50 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
815.00
815.00
Open
815.00
815.00
Day's High
815.00
815.00
Day's Low
806.00
806.00
Volume
636,608
636,608
Avg. Vol
178,151
178,151
52-wk High
825.00
825.00
52-wk Low
528.50
528.50
About
Jackpotjoy plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is an online bingo-led operator, which provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include the Jackpotjoy segment, the Vera&John segment and the Mandalay segment. The Company’s Jackpotjoy and Mandalay... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£593.90
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|74.05
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.11
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.86
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.14
|14.09
BRIEF-Jackpotjoy Plc says andy McIver is to step down as CEO
* JACKPOTJOY PLC - ANDY MCIVER IS TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
BRIEF-Jackpotjoy Plc makes final earn-out payment for assets within unit
* Jackpotjoy group has made final earn-out payment for non-spanish assets within jackpotjoy division